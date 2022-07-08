 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $524,500

FRIDGE included if under contract by July 15. DUAL MASTER, NEW construction by Quiroz Homes, 5 year warranty! Open & bright floorplan, two master suites: 4bed, 3bath, 1,921 ft.². LVP flooring, bedrooms carpet, 9ft ceilings throughout, gas fireplace. Primary master suite shower and soaker tub, 2nd master suite with tub shower combination. Soft close cabinets & drawers, granite counter tops. Front & rear landscaped yard, fence & UG sprinklers. Central A/C. Room for RV space. Photos are similar. Ready July 10

