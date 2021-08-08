4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $479,000

Wrap around porch, Hot tub and a chicken coop, a little bit of country on 1.25 acres. 15 miles from Dallas & Monm., Easy commute to Philomath and Corvallis. On Luckiamute water with a holding tank for pressure. Wired and ready for a backup generator, and wired for RV parking. Chicken coop and fruit trees in front of the home are part of the property. Neighbors field behind is a nice view. OPEN HOUSE SUN. Aug. 15th from 1-3:00