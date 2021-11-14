 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $439,900

4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $439,900

What an amazing find! Stunning Home. Perfect Location. This house has all you need to make it your next home. With a beautiful open living space, large kitchen, huge bedrooms, you can't ask for anything more. This home also has a large den that is a ideal for an entertainment space or movie-watching space which sits right off the great room! Brand new furnace, water heater, and gutters! Big, spacious back yard that is fully fenced. This is a home you will want to call your own.

