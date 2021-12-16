Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Breathtaking 116 Acre historic Helmick property wrapped by the Luckiamute River. 4 Bed 2 Bath Home nestled in the trees showcases huge timber beams & floor to ceiling windows to take in the view and architecturally designed landscaping. 42 Acres of mature Casina Hazelnut orchards generating revenue year after year. 63x51 turn of the century barn with 4 stalls to fenced pasture, tack room, storage, upgraded foundation. Secluded paradise close to Salem, Portland, Eugene, or the coast.
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Words were exchanged, integrity questioned. Here's what the plan is now.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sweet Home area that runs to noon on Monday. And then Jack Frost cou…
The Corvallis School District has adopted a new way to teach math in schools, a shift some parents say has their children no longer feeling ch…
Updated 9:34 a.m.: Central Linn School District has closed due to icy conditions.
The charges indicated the victim was a minor.
Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.
Four Linn County residents have been added to the state’s death toll for COVID-19.
Snow falls on Easy Street in Corvallis in this video shot by reporter Cody Mann. If you're seeing this on Facebook or Twitter, post your snow …
The fire was reported in the parking lot of Dede’s Deli
A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina in April.