Custom build on 20.5 secluded acres, 12 min to shopping. Open floor plan modern farmhouse, dream kitchen with 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry, farmhouse sink, double trash drawer, 10' quartz island, abundant kitchen storage. 2 laundry rooms, upstairs & downstairs. Fully fenced for farm animals. Year-round creek, wildlife abounds, deer, turkey, beaver, quail. 36'x48' new barn, stalls for horses, cows, goats, space to park boat/equipment, cemented interior. Timber adds value, see docs. Road is very quiet.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $999,000
