4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $935,000

36+ ACRES WITH A NEWER HOME & SHOP! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has beautiful timber & hill views w/ a flat area below once used for horses. Home sits at the end of a private road w/ a circle driveway & a 32x48 shop w/ a loft above that could be additional living quarters. Living room includes vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light & a wood stove. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry & a breakfast bar. Master suite has a garden tub, a walk in shower & dual sinks.

