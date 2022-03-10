4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $895,000

Secluded home situated on 14+ acres of mature timber. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the wrap around deck overlooking the beautiful scenery & the peacefulness that surrounds you. Step inside to a spacious entry living room with a fireplace & with picture windows and sliding glass doors to enjoy the views. Large kitchen w/walk-in pantry, oak cabinets & formal dining room. Possible 4th bedroom in the daylight basement w/spacious family room & 2nd fireplace.