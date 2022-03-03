Country living is the life for you! This has it all for country living, shop life, cozy floor plan w/ ample space & so much you need to see in person! 7.5 AC that has Butte Creek frontage, fenced & cross fenced, large shop, RV parking & a barn! Inside you'll find hard wood floors throughout, lg living room & bonus room! Kitchen features hardwood cabinets, lots of storage and a great dining space! New 1/2 bath on the main level! Large master bed w/ deck, private bath. Home is 2361SF, 3bed 2.5bath
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $850,000
