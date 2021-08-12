 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $835,000

Two story farm home built 2005 on 5ac. Timber, pasture, year round creek. Wrap-around porch, patio. K w/ new quartzite, stainlessappliances & maple floors. French doors off K to LR featuring fireplace/insert.. MBR w/ jetted tub & M B w/ twin showers. Vaultedceilings upper BRs, 9ft on main level. New carpet/paint throughout & new heat pump. Shop, barn w/concrete floors, greenhouse, &orchard invite any number of farm/hobby endeavors.

