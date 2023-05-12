Beautiful newer home on 2+ AC in the country but close to town. 2,800 SF with 4 bdrms plus an ofc that has a murphy bed, 2.5 baths. Hrdwd floors throughout, granite countertops with farm sink, and ss appliances. Open floor plan, plenty of room in/out for entertaining. Living room, family room, large laundry room, and primary bdrm on main. Covered outdoor patio with propane fire pit hook up, generator hook-up. 30x30 shop w/ power, cement floors, with 29x30 lean-to's. Covered RV parking w/ full hookups.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $749,900
