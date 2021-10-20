 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $724,900

Beautiful one-owner home w/daylight basement on a fully fenced/x-fenced 2.5 acre lot offers spacious country living. 5-yr old 50-year roof, newer heat pumps and siding. 2 full kitchens, 2 hot water heaters, and independent heating/cooling for each floor offer dual living possibilities. Custom features include wide hallways and doorways, accessible 3-car garage, gorgeous 200+ sf sun room with balconies, utility room w/shower, and two composite decks. Room for a shop or barn.

