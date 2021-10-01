This gorgeous custom built 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2,192 Sq. Ft. home sits on 2.5 acres & has beautiful finishes throughout! On the main floor you will find an open concept kitchen, dining, & living area with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, & granite hard surfaces. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room with it's own bathroom! There is gated access to the property, raised vegetable gardens, a tool shed, room for RV parking, & more! Schedule your private or virtual tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over 100 COVID cases in GAPS since Sept. 7, high schoolers may have to use city transit to get to school
- Updated
There have been over 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Albany Public Schools district since school started on Sept. 7.
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common fa…
- Updated
A sex offender currently in federal prison has been sentenced to nearly seven more years in the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crime…
- Updated
Ron Loney, who died Friday at the age of 84, was a champion for Albany youth for more than half a century.
- Updated
A person posing as a city of Albany water employee tried to get inside a residence on Monday, according to a social media post from the city.
An Albany man has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
- Updated
A Willamette Valley wholesale grass seed distributor pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for knowingly concealing a scheme to defraud the J…
- Updated
Samaritan Health Services is partnering with Linn County Public Health to begin administering third dose booster shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine…