4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $724,900

This gorgeous custom built 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2,192 Sq. Ft. home sits on 2.5 acres & has beautiful finishes throughout! On the main floor you will find an open concept kitchen, dining, & living area with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, & granite hard surfaces. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room with it's own bathroom! There is gated access to the property, raised vegetable gardens, a tool shed, room for RV parking, & more! Schedule your private or virtual tour today!