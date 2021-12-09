Gorgeous property with amazing views! 2018 built home is just like new. Open concept layout with covered deck is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Huge Butler Pantry, and Large Island. Big bonus room could be office/5th bedroom. Perfect for horse lovers. Property is cross fenced with 3 stall barn+flat space for round pen. Very high producing well!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $709,900
