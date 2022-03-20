 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $699,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Looking to the mountains every morning will only make you wonder why you haven't lived here your whole life. This home has so many beautiful qualities and extras that you will have to come and see. This home features 4 bed & 2 bath with vaulted ceilings. Huge deck to relax and enjoy a view like no other. Plenty of room to store your toys in a 44 x 24 shop. Come make this your home!

