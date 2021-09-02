 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Enjoy your 3418sf home with a view overlooking 4.7 acres and the surrounding hills just ten minutes from town! Quality-built, well-maintained, expansive country home with great features, several upgrades, 4 generous-sized bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, living and family room, fireplace, heat pump, bonus room, large craft/hobby room, lots of storage, in-ground pool, pool house/garden shed, 2-car garage with storage bay, metal storage bldg and room for a shop and barn!

