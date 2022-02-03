 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $674,900

Dreaming of a great single level home on beautiful property w/ a creek! This is it! 12.93 of oasis that is fenced w/ a barn & shop! Enjoy the great floor plan that is 2245 SF, 4 bed and 2.5 bath! Many upgrades over the years including new counter tops, paint, hardwood floors, all BRs are great size w/ jack & jill bath. Great master bath with vanity, a large closet, walk in shower with heated tile floors! Large living room that leads to a soon to be poured patio area for entertaining!Call today!

