 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $655,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $655,000

Rare equestrian property! Multi- stall barn with 60' x 120' covered area! Large Hay Barn. Spacious 4 bdrm, 2 bath home. Well pump and tank 2 yrs old. Great location adjacent to Hwy 20. 10 minutes from Foster Lake. Seasonal pond. Seller is a licensed Broker in Oregon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News