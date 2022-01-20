 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This is the one you and your Horses have been waiting for! Check out this Beautiful 4 bedroom rehabbed home in 2017. Metal roof,newer windows, flooring and more! Open floor concept with big bedrooms and tons of living space. All appliances included on this one. Sitting on over 8 usable acres! Huge Barn with wash stall, Large Tack room, Over sized stalls with turnout. Pasture is fenced and crossed fenced! Irrigation rights! Storage Connex! OPEN HOUSE CANCELED.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News