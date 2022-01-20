4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This is the one you and your Horses have been waiting for! Check out this Beautiful 4 bedroom rehabbed home in 2017. Metal roof,newer windows, flooring and more! Open floor concept with big bedrooms and tons of living space. All appliances included on this one. Sitting on over 8 usable acres! Huge Barn with wash stall, Large Tack room, Over sized stalls with turnout. Pasture is fenced and crossed fenced! Irrigation rights! Storage Connex! OPEN HOUSE CANCELED.