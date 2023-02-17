Beautiful 2017 built home located close to a school, walking paths, and the river. This gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The open concept kitchen and living space is an entertainers dream. Upstairs there is a large bonus room perfect for some extra space. The backyard is ready for your vision with a nice fire pit and freshly planted grass seed. The garage is large and is a 3 car. Located on a cul-de-sac this home is a must see.