4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $522,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great 4 bedroom home in a desired location! 4.54 acres of pasture & a spacious 46x48 SHOP w/ power, hot & cold water. Spend your evenings on your patio enjoying the peaceful country lifestyle or in your garden w/ a variety of fruit trees. Inside features:kitchen/dining combination space w/ a walk-in pantry, mudroom, updated flooring,tons of storage in bedrooms,& a spacious family room.The exterior features newer siding, windows, & roof. Nice paved driveway on a dead end road & plenty of room for RV parking!