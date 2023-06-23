Open Kitchen, quartz counters & GE S/S appliances, gas stove, Painted Cabinets, Great living area with gas fireplace, Main bedroom with en suite with stand-up shower, soaking tub, dual sinks and two large closets. Laundry room upstairs. Full bath upstairs with dual sinks. Landscaping with under ground sprinklers front and backyard with covered Patio. Home completion November/December. Pictures are of similar homes. Summer Savings $20,000 incentive on this home