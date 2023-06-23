Open Kitchen, quartz counters & GE S/S appliances, gas stove, Painted Cabinets, Great living area with gas fireplace, Main bedroom with en suite with stand-up shower, soaking tub, dual sinks and two large closets. Laundry room upstairs. Full bath upstairs with dual sinks. Landscaping with under ground sprinklers front and backyard with covered Patio. Home completion November/December. Pictures are of similar homes. Summer Savings $20,000 incentive on this home
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $479,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany leaders have rejected a request from Greater Albany Public Schools to let bus drivers drive through a residential neighborhood to the d…
One of two complaints was read into the record at a school board meeting.
A Father’s Day tornado hit not far from a private airport in Linn County, weather service officials said.
The bill takes effect with the graduating class of 2027.
Corvallis firefighters said the fire involved the rooftop solar panels. Photos added and what the fire means for programming.