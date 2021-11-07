 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $475,000

If you are looking for a spacious home with a great outdoor entertaining space, this home is it. Located in the Riverview Community, near school, parks and many walking trails. This spacious 2800 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a massive bonus room easily used as a media/game center. The kitchen has granite countertops, with an open concept. Master bath has a soaker jetted tub.. Newly completed flooring through the entire home with vaulted 10 ft ceiling. Low maintenance yard. Come check it out.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News