Living & dining room overlook the open kitchen w/ granite counters, cupboard storage & large pantry. Features a Den, main bedroom suite features oversized closet plus second closet and deluxe ensuite bath including soaking tub, dual vanity w/granite counter and stand-up shower. The three bedrooms have generous closets. Landscaped front & backyard w/underground sprinklers. Home Completion early 2024, **Pictures are of similar homes *up to $25,000 Summer Incentive