Living & dining room overlook the open kitchen w/ quartz counters, cupboard storage & large pantry and window sills throughout. Main bedroom suite features oversized closet plus second closet and deluxe ensuite bath including soaking tub, dual vanity stand-up shower. The three bedrooms have generous closets. Features extended garage, masonry, landscaped front & backyard w/underground sprinklers. Home Completion early 2024, **Pictures are of similar homes *up to $20,000 Summer Incentive