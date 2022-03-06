WELCOME HOME!! This immaculate home is situated in a highly desired, quiet neighborhood. Inside features a tile entry way, office that can double as a 5th bedroom, formal dining room and a marvelous kitchen with an open floor plan, beautiful island with sink, stainless steel appliances, electric glass top range, and walk in-pantry. Upstairs is a great master bedroom with dual walk in closets and step in shower. Outside you'll find a fenced backyard, UG sprinklers (front&back), and a shed. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $420,000
