4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $420,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A GOLDEN OLDIE!! An excellent opportunity to acquire this newly remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home with a bonus den upstairs! New plush carpet gives the family room a comfortable feel. This home offers a contemporary and functional kitchen for all of your family get togethers. This home is perfect for a rental or a great starter home that you can grow in! The outside has a spectacular fenced back yard for pets, kids, and/or a garden.  A charming & elegant home with an attractive price, call TODAY!!

