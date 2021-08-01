4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $389,900

Located in a cul-de-sac, just a short walk to the Santiam Rr or Cheadle Lake trails. Open concept FP w/Lots of natural light. Gas FP in LR. Laundry on the main. MBD vaulted ceilings, walk in closet w/sliding barn door & double sink on-suite. Skylights upstairs BA. Expanded front porch spacious back yard w/gravel firepit area, veg garden, expanded patio. UG sprinklers all around. Fully fenced w/access gates. RV parking. New efficient electric W/H w/heat pump, eStar furnace & cent AC w/in 3 years