4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $389,000

Your dream home awaits! Charming 1938 home with many updates throughout. Step inside to a beautiful entry w/ tons of storage, nice open concept kitchen & dining room, large unfinished basement, mudroom, & an extra room connected to one of the bedrooms with potential to be a nursery, reading nook, exercise room, etc! Huge landscaped & fully fenced backyard w/ patio & room for RV. Lots to offer! Must visit!