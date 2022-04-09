Bring your toys home with covered RV parking and 2 car garage! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home was fully remodeled in 2017 and sits on a fully fenced .3 acres, with mature trees and 2 decks. Indoors the Stainless steel appliances in the country kitchen are sure to please. 2 bedrooms including master on the main floor, loft style second master with private deck and attached nursery is an ideal home office or meditation space. This home has something for everyone & an easy location to commute from.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have named the person whose body was recovered from the Willamette River in Corvallis.
An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.
An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, April 5, with sex crimes against a girl younger than 12.
A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confr…
With just a few weeks before trial, a Lebanon man is facing a more serious assault charge stemming from a domestic violence report.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a m…
A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.
Halsey-based Cascade Pacific Pulp LLC could face fines or corrective orders after this allegedly happened.
Public workers in the mid-valley’s third-largest city are about to see some pandemic relief.
The casket just showed up. Now detectives need help identifying the deceased man.