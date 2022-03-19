Wonderfully spacious two story home with many unique features. Two bedrooms on main level with two large bedrooms upstairs. This home has new paint and carpet, a great kitchen, room for an RV, newer garden shed, covered deck, large fully fenced back yard and lovely fruit trees. Actual square footage may be more than listed due to a "secret" second story bonus room which would make a great craft room or play room for the kids. This house has lots of room to grow into and it's close to schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $379,900
