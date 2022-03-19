 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $379,900

Wonderfully spacious two story home with many unique features. Two bedrooms on main level with two large bedrooms upstairs. This home has new paint and carpet, a great kitchen, room for an RV, newer garden shed, covered deck, large fully fenced back yard and lovely fruit trees. Actual square footage may be more than listed due to a "secret" second story bonus room which would make a great craft room or play room for the kids. This house has lots of room to grow into and it's close to schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News