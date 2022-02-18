 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Brand new zero lot line home. This spacious home is new and ready for you to move in. Nice neutral colors and modern finishes. Main floor is open living concept with LVP flooring. Kitchen has SS appliances and quartz countertops. Upstairs are four large bedrooms. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and walk in closet. Utility area is located upstairs.

View More

