4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $374,000

Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great room layout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundry is upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage. Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1670 Cooper St. Interior photos are of 1670.