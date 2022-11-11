 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $374,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $374,000

Brand new under construction zero lot line townhouse. This is a roomy floorplan. Open area great room layout on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, and a full bath. Laundry is upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet flooring. Attached single car garage with room for storage. Large shared driveway. Spacious yard. Sits at back of cul-de-sac. Unit next door also available-1670 Cooper St. Interior photos are of 1670.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Oregon voted

How Oregon voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News