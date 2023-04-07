Brand new zero lot line townhouse style home on a nice cul-de-sac location. Roomy floorplan. Open area great room on the main level and all bedrooms upstairs. Primary bedroom features a walk in closet and full bathroom. Laundry is upstairs. Quartz countertops, SS appliances, LVP and carpet. Attached single car garage with room for storage. Large shared driveway. Spacious yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900
