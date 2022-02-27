 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $365,000

Adorable home in a central area of town! Close to schools/shops with easy access to Hwy 34. This home has been completely remodeled; updated kitchen with SS appliances and lots of storage, updated bathroom & master bedroom, new flooring throughout, new siding, fresh paint, custom cabinets and much more! Call today!

