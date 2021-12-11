 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Come check out this newly remodeled home with stunning laminate floors and a stone fireplace! The spacious kitchen includes fresh white cabinets, butcher block countertops, lots of cooking space with an ample amount of storage. This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready for anyone looking for more living space. The large backyard includes a patio that would be perfect for bbqs and summer fun, street access to store all current and future toys. Come check out this property before it's too late!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News