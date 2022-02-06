 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Under Contract! This solid split-level home features nearly 1800 square feet of living area with Four bedrooms and an upstairs full bathroom. A good-sized utility room on the lower split. With a large corner lot and quiet street, this one is a great find, ready for your updates.

