4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,900

Come check out this newly remodeled home with stunning laminate floors and a stone fireplace! The spacious kitchen includes fresh white cabinets, butcher block countertops, lots of cooking space with an ample amount of storage. This 4 bed 2 bath home is ready for anyone looking for more living space. The large backyard includes a patio that would be perfect for bbqs and summer fun, street access to store all current and future toys. Come check out this property before it's too late!

