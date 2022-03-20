 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $332,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Come make this property all yours! Almost 10 acres in the country. Quiet and secluded surrounded bynature. Great location close to Lebanon, Lacomb and Albany. 2 manufactured homes on site, one is a 1972 and used forstorage, the 2nd one is 4 bedrooms 2 baths and over 1800 sq feet. Barn on property with horse stalls and power ran to it.Manufactured home has been moved twice. Home is being sold as is , seller to do no repairs

