Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Affordable and Solid Home. Don't miss out on this out of town 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home.With 2 bedrooms and a Bath on the main and other 2 and bath on upper level. Big property for an RV and boat. 20x16 barn for your animals and even has a Chicken Coop! Enclosed Sun room. Enjoy sitting on the back deck with views for miles. Home has updated Windows, Siding and Roof. New gas Furnace installed in 2019. Has its own well and septic so no city Water/Sewer bills! See this one today before its gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $329,900
