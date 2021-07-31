 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. VINTAGE CHARM! 2 story 4 bed 1 bath home You will adore the cozy fire place to sit & relax by in the living room Lots of storage throughout incl a utility/mudroom & 2 car garage Enjoy the lush green yard & landscaping on an xtra large lot Plenty of parking for RV boat trucks & cars. Close to shopping & schools Features of this home incl tall ceilings pellet stove original wood flooring throughout & a nice deck Don't miss out on this CHARMING HOME!

