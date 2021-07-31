Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful farmhouse in the heart of town has been meticulously maintained. Grand first floor features elegant wood trim, 9' ceilings, spacious rooms, an updated kitchen, main floor bedroom, & loads of closet space. Upstairs, a large landing provides access to 3 bedrooms & a big attic storage room. Wall-to-wall carpet protects original wood floors! Outside, an extra long driveway leads to a large garage w/ attached workshop. The huge, fully fenced yard boasts mature fruit trees & alley access.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,000
