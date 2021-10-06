 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,890,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful home w/ mountain views on 74 acres. Open concept living & spacious dining area. Kitchen w/ island, double ovens & walk-in pantry. Master suite w/ soaking tub, WIC & add'l deck access. 4th bdrm/office on main level. Downstairs is the family room, bonus room, 2 bdrms, rec room & a full bath. Large shop w/ 4 bays, 16ft ceilings, office, wkshp & RV storage. Add'l buildings for equipment, livestock & feed/hay storage. Low maintenance yard & garden area. Geo-thermal heating & A/C. RV parking & disposal.

