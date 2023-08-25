Custom home in a desired location that feels like a permanent vacation! This home has it all, no expense was spared. Open floor plan w/ HIGH vaulted ceilings, 8ft doors, 2 master suites, main master complete w/ cedar sauna/copper tub, large pantry closet & a butler's pantry/bar, telescoping patio slider doors giving you panoramic views of your stamped concrete covered patio + backyard, oversized 4 car garage w/tesla charger, extra shop+SO MUCH MORE! All on just under 5 private acres. Click the virtual tour!