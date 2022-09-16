4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,389,000

First time on the market for this modern farmhouse, designed with style and soul. Open floor plan on 20+ acres, 12 min to shopping. 4 bed, 4 bath, 2 laundry rooms, office, rec room. White Oak hardwood floors, stainless appliances, 10" island & wrap-around porch. Jotul wood stove, walk-in pantry, irrigation, 36'x48' barn, space for animals, creek & hunting cabin. 10 acres of 30 yr Fir, see docs for value. Come see this lovely home & grow roots in a peaceful corner of the Willamette Valley!