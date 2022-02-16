4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,200,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Wake up every morning to the beautiful views from your new home! Nestled in the timber sits this stunning 4165 SF home located in a highly desired location right on the Santiam River. Inside is a nice open floorplan, beautiful kitchen, lrg walk-in pantry & formal dining room. Head out back to take in the views from your cvrd back deck & enjoy the soothing sounds from the river! Plenty more to offer including a 4+,2 story garage w/height to accommodate RV as well as RV hook ups. This one is a MUST visit!