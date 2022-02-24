 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,100,000

Gorgeous home situated on 41+ acres w/ stunning views! Convenient & peaceful location just minutes from McDowell Creek Falls, Mallard Golf Course & Sweet Home! Lrg wrap around deck overlooking pasture, water frontage, 40x80 fenced garden area, pond, large dog kennels & surrounding wetlands. Step inside to a spacious floor-plan w/ tons of natural light, lrg walk in pantry, formal dining area, & a cozy fire place. Add RV parking, covered deck to enjoy all year as well as a SHOP w/ 220 pwr & shed!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News