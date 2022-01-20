Stunning views from every angle on this amazing small acreage property, want animals? there are barns and pastures for that, want to fish? there's your very own stocked pond, large shop for work or projects? we have that also. fruit trees and berries of every kind? its all here, and a beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home, just to top it all off! Garage is being converted into living space & another bathroom ready to be a master suite (or whatever you want) w/french doors to the back patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $730,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
The father of a 32-year-old Corvallis man who died following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against…
Contract tracing and resulting notifications will be different.
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.