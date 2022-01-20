 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $730,000

Stunning views from every angle on this amazing small acreage property, want animals? there are barns and pastures for that, want to fish? there's your very own stocked pond, large shop for work or projects? we have that also. fruit trees and berries of every kind? its all here, and a beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home, just to top it all off! Garage is being converted into living space & another bathroom ready to be a master suite (or whatever you want) w/french doors to the back patio.

