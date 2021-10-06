 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $729,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Contemporary Farmhouse Living at its finest! On 6.75 acres near the Willamette River this 4 bed 3 bath home has been updated, perfectly blending contemporary with the original spirit of the farmhouse. HUGE open downstairs. Wide staircase with luxury carpet going up to Master Bedroom where you'll find walk-in closet, master bath, and French doors exiting to balcony. 2nd bedroom upstairs has walk-in closet also. Newer Solar Panels w/warranty. Link to Video-3D- http://www.ppgtours.com/ml/116462#video

