New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with office on the main side. 1 bedroom apartment on the other side with separate entry, full kitchen in this great room plan. Fully loaded and upgraded home with fiber cement siding, 30 year architectural roof, engineered I joint construction, soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz or granite counter tops through out. This is truly a wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21…
A natural space in a North Albany neighborhood is getting more visitors.
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.
WASHINGTON — When the 1996 presidential campaign approached, Bill Clinton faced an uphill struggle to win a second term. His biggest legislati…