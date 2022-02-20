 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $599,999

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $599,999

Airplane enthusiasts dream home in highly desirable Independence Air Park! Home boasts high ceilings, hydrotherapy Aquatic brand tub, dual living with upstairs apartment, huge 1840sqft custom built hangar designed for engineering and building airplanes, also has a heated office, tons of storage, and engine hoist included! Garage has room for 42ft RV with large double bay doors, sqft doesn't include apt, hangar, office or garage. This is a truly unique and incredible home selling at this great pr

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News